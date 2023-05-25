(Bloomberg) -- Fire and rescue services are responding to a multi-storey blaze near Sydney’s central business district, witnesses and authorities said.

Emergency services have turned out to a major fire at Randle Street, Surry Hills, the New South Wales Police said on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Footage and pictures show flames engulfing a number of levels of a brick building just as the afternoon commute neared its peak.

Fire and Rescue NSW said more than 100 of its firefighters were working to contain the blaze and the building had started to collapse. The department urged the public to avoid the area, which is near Sydney’s Central train station.

