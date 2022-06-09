(Bloomberg) -- With summer in full swing and Pride month kicking into gear, it’s official: Staying in Fire Island Pines is more expensive than ever.

“It’s the most dynamic market I’ve seen since I’ve been coming out here,” says Pines broker Vincent Petrarca. “I would say that since the first wave of Covid we’ve seen rentals increase by 20%, which is a lot.”

The Pines is one of 17 communities on a spit that runs along the southern coast of Long Island, N.Y., forming a barrier between the Great South Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Each community has its own personality and population: Water Island draws the a more conservative, monied crowd, while the 600+ house community of Ocean Beach is the most established, year-round town. The Pines, which occupies a 1.5 mile-long stretch of dunes and lush gardens connected by boardwalks, has been a gay destination for New Yorkers and visitors for more than half a century. Its latest star turn has come in the form of the movie Fire Island, a romantic comedy set in the Pines that and released on Hulu.

About half the homes in the Pines are owner-occupied, according to the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association, while the rest are rented every summer. The summer population swells to about 4,000 people at peak; during the winter, the number dwindles to several few dozen.

Rentals on Fire Island come in four broad categories: Full shares are rentals that last the entire summer, from May until late September; a half-share runs for half the summer (though the weeks aren’t usually continuous); and the most popular is a quarter share that brings about five weeks scattered over the summer. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a quarter share for a four-bedroom house would have cost roughly $13,000 to $25,000, Petrarca says. Now, it easily runs from $17,000 to $35,000, although, he cites “exceptions to that on the high end, where people pay more” for massive homes, often along the ocean, which come with such amenities as a pool and hot tub.

The fourth category—weekly rentals—is where brokers say they’re seeing the steepest price hikes. “It was very, very hard to do weeklies for the past two years. Owners weren’t going anywhere because they couldn’t travel,” says Petrarca. Now though, weddings, parties, and other events are drawing Pines homeowners away, freeing up houses for lucky, last-minute renters.

“Life happens,” says Doreen Katen, a broker in the Pines. “It’s not uncommon for me to get a call saying, ‘Guess what? I’m going to France in August, the house is available.’ So I don’t want the public to think there are no more places available. Things happen every day.”

Still, weekly renters must pay a premium.

“A four-bed, 4 1/2 bath that we rented for $15,000 a week last year, we’re now renting for $18,000 to $20,000 a week,” says Katen. “The pricing is really driven by supply and demand.”

One of the only alternatives is a standard room that sleeps two at the Hotel Fire Island Pines and is renting for as much as $580 a night on July weekends. Airbnb is less prevalent in the Pines, but a single room in a share can easily cost more than $400 per night. Travelers can seek luck through Facebook groups or message boards such as Boys of Fire Island.

Strong Sales

Until Covid, the Pines real estate market was slumping.

Houses sat on the market, occasionally for years, and people could buy modest single family homes for as little as $600,000. Now, that’s virtually impossible. “The entry level is where the most appreciation is,” says Petrarca. “It used to be that you could get a teardown, a small, little shack you could fix up for $575,000.” At this point, he continues, “the entry level is just under $1 million.” Given this is an island that doesn’t allow cars, even small home upgrades can entail quite a production: Construction materials are often brought in by barge, which adds a premium to prices even before supply chain issues and inflation are taken into account.

In the past 24 months, Katen says she has brokered 61 sales; Petrarca says he’s brokered 55. These numbers are all the more impressive whe you consider there’s the Pines totals about 600 single-family homes. (Some 100 co-ops include apartments that range from studios to two-bedroom flats.)

The booming housing market, in turn, has had both direct and indirect consequences for renters. “The young homeowners who just joined the community are winterizing and renovating their homes,” says Katen. “And then they’re renting their houses for a couple of weeks.”

Take a lovely but “a little dated” three-bedroom, two-bath home that Katen sold recently to a couple who then conducted significant interior renovations and added a hot tub. “They made it such a beautiful home that it now rents for $7,500 a week,” she says. “That’s double what the last homeowners were getting.”

Given that summer 2022 is already underway, nearly every share has been booked; usually, they are snapped up by early spring. Even weekly rentals, brokers say, are now scarce. “I would say,” Katen says, “by July 4th, there will not be an empty bed in this town.”

