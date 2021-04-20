(Bloomberg) --

A fire that broke out on the slopes of Cape Town’s landmark Table Mountain on April 18 and gutted several historic buildings and part of a university library has largely been contained, the city said.

Howling winds that hampered fire-fighting efforts on Monday abated on Tuesday and helicopters were able to resume dropping water on parts of the mountain where the fire continued to burn.

The wildfire forced the evacuation of some areas and the closure of schools. At least three University of Cape Town buildings were damaged, including the Jagger Library, which lost some valuable book collections.

Read more: Inferno on Cape Town’s Table Mountain Rages Out of Control

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.