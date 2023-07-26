(Bloomberg) -- A large fire aboard a car-carrier vessel early Wednesday killed one crew member and injured several others off the coast of the Netherlands.

The crew members, several of them injured, were rescued by helicopters and lifeboats, authorities said. “The crew tried to put out the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful,” Dutch coast guard said in a statement on its website. “The fire continued to spread, prompting an evacuation.”

There were 23 crew on the Fremantle Highway at the time of the incident, which took place around midnight, the coast guard said. The vessel was sailing 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of Ameland, one of the northern Wadden islands, when the fire broke out.

The Fremantle Highway is a Panama-flagged vehicle carrier that was on route to Port Said in Egypt after a recent stop in the German port of Bremerhaven, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

