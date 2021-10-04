(Bloomberg) -- Solo Brands Inc., a maker of fire pits and grills, filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

The company stated a listing size in a filing Monday of $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Solo Brands is seeking a valuation of more than $1 billion in the listing, Bloomberg News reported in July.

The Southlake, Texas-based company counts Summit Partners and Jan Brother Holdings Inc. among largest shareholders, the filing showed. The company was founded in 2011 by two brothers.

The direct-to-consumer company sells camp stoves, cooking grills, apparel and recreational items such as kayaks and paddle boards.

Two other grill makers -- Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. -- went public this year.

Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading the offering. Solo Brands plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC.

