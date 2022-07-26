(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters evacuated dozens of people from towns near the Bohemian Switzerland National Park on the Czech Republic’s border with Germany as a wildfire raged out of control.

The blaze, which broke out Sunday, initially slowed on Monday before winds and extremely dry conditions pushed it toward Germany, which sent firefighting crews to help battle the burn. Authorities said the fire was probably started by a negligent camper.

Around 50 tourists and residents, including children from a scout camp in the town of Hrensko, were evacuated, the CTK news agency reported. Residents from the village of Mezna, where several houses are currently on fire, were also relocated.

No casualties have been reported, but Environment Minister Anna Hubackova called the situation “critical.” Interior Minister Vit Rakusan is due to discuss the possibility of receiving aid from Slovakia.

Smoke spread across the entire country, including to the capital Prague, more than 60 miles away, the Czech Fire Rescue Services said on Twitter.

The blaze follows wildfires that, in the face of drought, record heat waves and wind, have devastated thousands of hectares of land from France, Spain and Italy in western Europe to Greece and Turkey in the east.

