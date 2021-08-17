(Bloomberg) -- Sharp, dry winds have raised the wildfire threat across Northern California, which is suffering through one of its worst years for blazes in history. Low humidity and winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour (56 kilometers per hour) will create dangerous conditions through late Wednesday, said Emily Heller, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. On Monday California broke a milestone of 1 million acres (405,000 hectare) burned, the earliest it has reached that mark in history. The rising risk of more fires prompted utility operator PG&E Corp. to say it may cut power to about 48,000 customers.“Everything is just ready to burn,” Heller said. “We have a trough passing to the northeast when that happens we get northerly winds which tend to dry out portions of our area even more.” California crews are battling 10 large fires, including the Dixie Fire, the state’s second largest, that has already scorched about 579,000 acres and destroyed 1,100 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire. Across California 6,511 fires have scorched nearly 1.1 million acres this year, destroying 1,770 structures. No deaths have been reported through Monday.

Firefighters are also battling a blaze that began Saturday in the hills east of Sacramento that is prompting evacuations. The Caldor Fire has grown to 2,261 acres and remains fully uncontained.Temperatures will linger in the 90s Fahrenheit, which is near normal, through the rest of the week in the Sacramento area, Heller said. In addition to dangerous conditions in California, red flag fire warnings are also posted across parts of Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and the Dakotas. Air quality alerts due to smoke pollution have also spread across the west including through California’s Central Valley and covering almost all of Idaho and Montana.

