(Bloomberg) -- A fire is spreading in a district packed with restaurants in a city in southwestern Japan, prompting 20 firetrucks to scramble to the scene, according to domestic media reports.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire, which spread Wednesday afternoon after a cooking pot caught fire in a restaurant in the city of Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture, according to reports by national broadcaster NHK among others.

