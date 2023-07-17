(Bloomberg) -- A fire near Athens is threatening homes, as strong winds and high temperatures fuel the blaze.

The country’s civil protection ministry sent messages asking people in Kouvaras and neighboring areas — some 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside the Greek capital — to evacuate. Police stopped traffic on one of the main roads connecting the area with Athens, as 150 firemen supported by fire jets and helicopters battled to contain the blaze.

The fire comes as southern Europe swelters under a heat wave that’s disrupting transport and energy networks and forcing workers to halt outside activities. Authorities in Athens curbed visiting hours at the Acropolis as some tourists visiting the famous archaeological site required first-aid treatment.

While temperatures have eased slightly in Greece, the high winds mean fires can spread quickly. The next wave of Saharan heat will raise temperatures to as high as 44C (111F) in Greece on Thursday and Friday.

On La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands off the coast of Africa, a wildfire that started Saturday forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents, before being brought under control.

Extreme weather across the northern hemisphere is bringing increasing hazards for people and property. There are 881 fires burning in Canada, with 573 raging out of control, lowering the air quality across swathes of the region.

