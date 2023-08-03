(Bloomberg) --

Red flag fire warnings are popping up across the US from central Texas to Oregon.

The warnings are issued when dry vegetation and gusty winds can rapidly spread any fires that get started. In addition, across the Pacific Northwest dry lighting storms — bolts that strike without rain — will sweep the region, potentially sparking multiple blazes straining fire fighting crews and equipment.

There are 67 large fires burning across the US, charring 388,245 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. New Mexico and Arizona have the most fires burning right now.

California is experiencing some unusual fire activity. The state’s biggest fire this year is burning in the high desert, where plant coverage is sparse and the iconic Joshua Trees grow.

Meanwhile across Canada, 1,036 fires are burning with 663 raging out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Since January 1, 5,127 fires have scorched 13.1 million hectares.

In other weather news:

China: The country is expected to see more extreme weather this month from typhoons to stifling heat as the nation reels from deadly floods after the heaviest rains to hit Beijing in more than a century.

Japan: Typhoon Khanun will begin its retrograde movement and take another run over Japan's southern islands. There appears to be a wide variety of places it could go after that including into western Japan.

Europe: Extreme heat is briefly giving way to cooler weather as heavy winds and thunderstorms from the north hit parts of central and western Europe over the next few days, before temperatures begin to soar again across Portugal and southern Spain next week.

US Midwest: Rain in the US’s corn belt is bolstering crop prospects. Thunderstorms flaring across the middle Mississippi and lower Missouri Valleys have resulted in drought relief in some of the driest Midwestern areas, the USDA said in a Wednesday weather report.

