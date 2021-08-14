(Bloomberg) -- A former male manager of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is suspected of committing “forcible indecency” against a female employee, but there’s no evidence of rape, according to an update by Chinese police.

The former manager was accused after a dinner at a restaurant on a business trip in Jinan in which heavy drinking was involved. One client at the dinner is also suspected of “forcible indecency,” the police said.

The Jinan police confirmed that the manager entered the female colleague’s hotel room four times, according to a statement on Weibo Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.

Alibaba fired the manager last week after a female employee’s account of sexual assault went viral on social media. Two executives who mishandled her allegations had also resigned.

