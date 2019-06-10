(Bloomberg) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald LP trader dropped an employment lawsuit against the bank in which he’d claimed he was fired because he blew the whistle on so-called “wash trades.”

Ash Nadershahi, who worked as a high-yield trader at the firm’s European unit for a year, withdrew his claim Monday, a Cantor spokesman said in an email. Nadershahi was part way through a trial that started last week and had been scheduled to last for 13 days.

In the lawsuit, he’d said he was fired after bringing wrongdoing to the attention of co-workers. Public authorities and retail investors are among those “potentially misled and damaged” by so-called wash trades, he’d argued.

“This was a baseless claim that should never have been brought before an employment tribunal,” the Cantor spokesman said. Nadershahi’s allegations “are without merit and we are not surprised he has withdrawn his claim.”

Nadershahi declined to immediately comment.

