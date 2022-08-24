(Bloomberg) -- A fired employee of an international investment bank was charged with cyberstalking and making death threats against at least four female ex-colleagues.

Gawargyous “George” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was arrested Wednesday and accused of sending text messages and other electronic communications in which he threatened to kill the women and their families, federal prosecutors said.

The bank, which has a Jersey City office, wasn’t identified in court documents.

“Don’t ever forget I know where u sleep,” Shind allegedly wrote in a message to one of the women. “I know what train line u take, and I know where u work.” He texted another woman that she was the “prey” and he was “the predator,” according to prosecutors.

A lawyer for Shind couldn’t immediately be identified. He is scheduled to appear via videoconference before a federal magistrate judge in Newark on Wednesday. He faces as much as five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

According to the government, Shind started issuing the threats about a year after he was fired for violating the bank’s code of conduct in May 2019. He was initially arrested in June 2020 for threatening one of the victims and was admitted to a pretrial intervention program, but continued to threaten other women at the bank, prosecutors say.

The case is US v Shind, 22-mj-11228, US District Court, District of New Jersey (Newark.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.