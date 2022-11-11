(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s UK staff, fired shortly after Elon Musk bought the social media firm, have sought out employment advice about potential lawsuits from a London law firm that’s set to represent a “substantial” number of them.

Jo Keddie, a lawyer at Winckworth Sherwood LLP, said the firm has spoken with several dozen Twitter employees, who are still completely removed from the IT systems and office. She said her team was investigating what had happened, which could result in a slew lawsuits if any of Twitter’s actions didn’t comply with strict employment rules.

Musk dismissed around 3,700 of its global workforce soon after he took over the firm, one of many sweeping changes he’s made to the organization. In India, Musk fired more than 90% of its staff. However, he later did a U-turn and asked for some staff to come back.

“We are presently taking many on as clients,” Keddie said in an emailed statement, declining to give an exact number as the situation was changing day-to-day. “We anticipate that a substantial number of those affected employees will be represented by us.”

In the UK, where Twitter employed 281 people as of last year, employers are required by law to prove there are grounds to remove workers from their jobs.

If more than 20 are let go from a firm, the company needs to follow consultation requirements, including reporting to the government and allowing at least 30 days between starting the process and dismissal.

Twitter spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment.

