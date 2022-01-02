1h ago
Firefighters Battling Blaze at South African Parliament Complex
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fightfighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s parliamentary complex in Cape Town that broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning and has caused extensive damage to the legislature.
Flames and thick, black smoke could seen coming from the roof of one of the buildings in the complex. Several fire engines are on the scene.
