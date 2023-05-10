(Bloomberg) -- Red flag fire warnings are up in all of New Mexico and in parts of Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.

A line of thunderstorms and heavy rain is rolling across the Texas Gulf Coast near Galveston and Houston. There are flood watches up throughout eastern Texas and western Louisiana. Houston is always a worry because it’s the heart of US energy production and it doesn’t take much to cause the fourth-most populous US city to flood. There have also been some terrific floods in Houston during Mays past.

Fires are still raging across Canada. Fire weather risks are rising across northern Alberta, as well as large parts of neighboring British Columbia and Manitoba, according to Natural Resources Canada. Rain should keep falling across southern Alberta Wednesday and Thursday, but after that skies will clear and temperatures rise. Sunday’s high should be 25C (77F) on Sunday and 26C Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Dry, warm conditions aren’t good for fighting fires.

So far this year, the Canadian fires have released more than 5 megatons of carbon into the atmosphere, which is the highest since fires in May of 2019, according to Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service

Large fires have also broken out across Russia, mostly in Siberia, as well as in Kazakhstan and Mongolia.In other weather news: China: Asia’s brutally hot weather is expected to hit China this summer, threatening a new round of power shortages that last year disrupted global supply chains of everything from cars to solar panels.

Bay of Bengal: A cyclonic storm will cross the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday morning.

