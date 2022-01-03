19m ago
Fires Flare Up Again at South African Parliament in Cape Town
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A blaze at South Africa’s parliament buildings in Cape Town flared up again on Monday afternoon.
Flames re-emerged at the roof the National Assembly building, Moloto Mothapo, parliament’s spokesman, said on Twitter. The fires that first broke out Sunday morning have caused extensive damage to the legislative buildings.
