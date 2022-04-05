(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group agreed to pay the adviser fees of a bondholder group working with the cash-starved property developer to restructure debt, and to share more information with the creditors, according to people with knowledge of the agreement, who asked not to be named discussing private deal talks.

Key Developments:

Yuzhou Offered to Sell H.K. Service Apartment for HK$620m: HKET

Logan Default Swaps Won’t Be Settled at Auction, Panel Rules

Yuzhou Group is in negotiations to sell a service apartment building in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels for HK$620 million, Hong Kong Economic Times reports, citing people in the market.

The report didn’t name the potential buyer for the 85-unit project located at 48 Caine Road. The average price of the units is around HK$20,000 per square foot.

Seazen Group 2024 Dollar Bond Set for Record Drop (8:20 a.m. HK)

Seazen Group Ltd.’s dollar bond due August 2024 is poised for its biggest fall on record, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

The 6% note fell 7.6 cents on the dollar to 67.9 cents as of 7 a.m. in Hong Kong. That would be the biggest daily decrease since the bonds were issued in August 2020.

Evergrande Is Said to Agree to Pay Offshore Creditor Group Fees (8:00 a.m. HK)

China Evergrande Group agreed to pay the adviser fees of a bondholder group working with the cash-starved property developer to restructure debt, and to share more information with the creditors, according to people with knowledge of the agreement, who asked not to be named discussing private deal talks.

The creditors, advised by Moelis & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis, began to prepare for negotiations in October, after Evergrande delayed interest payments on one of its offshore bonds and reported that certain asset-sale plans had collapsed.

A representative for Houlihan Lokey Inc., which is advising the company, declined to comment. Representatives for the bondholder group didn’t return requests for comment.

Logan Default Swaps Won’t Be Settled at Auction, Panel Rules (7:55 a.m. HK)

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee ruled that no auction will be held to settle credit-default swaps on Logan Group Co., according to a statement on Monday.

The panel previously ruled that swaps were triggered by a failure-to-pay credit event. The swaps covered a net $115.6 million of Logan’s debt as of March 11, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.