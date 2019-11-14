(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Turkey experienced a deep recession in the second half of last year amid a sharp currency crisis. Fiscal, monetary and credit stimulus helped it exit the downturn at the start of 2019. Three timely gauges of economic activity show the recovery firming in the third quarter: Industrial production, banking credit and manufacturing PMI all point to an economy returning to its pre-recession peak, according to Bloomberg Economics.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ziad Daoud (Economist) in Dubai at zdaoud1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net;Sheldon Reback at sreback@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.