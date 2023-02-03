(Bloomberg) --

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC appointed a former Bank of America Corp banker as an adviser to the chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Annette Hoiness joined FAB, as the bank is known, last month, the people said, asking not to be named, because the information is not public. She will become head of the lender’s strategic client group, in addition to her role as a special adviser to Hana Al Rostamani,

Hoiness is the founder of Dubai-based fund Access Capital Partners, and has also worked at Societe Generale SA and the Danish civil service, according to Access Capital’s website. She also held a senior role at Falcon Private Bank and set up a wine import company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hoiness declined to comment, while FAB didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Her appointment is the latest in a series of management changes at FAB. Since Rostamani became CEO early 2021, a number of bankers have left and many senior staff have been replaced. FAB last week said ABN Amro NV’s Lars Kramer will become its new chief financial officer.

FAB said last month it’s no longer exploring a bid for Standard Chartered Plc. Its interest in the London-based highlights Abu Dhabi’s ambition to use its financial heft to pursue large acquisitions abroad. A successful deal would have created a bank with more than $1 trillion in assets.

