(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC reported a surge in earnings as it benefited from higher rates and improved margins.

The United Arab Emirates’ largest lender beat analyst expectations to post a 61% rise in net profit for the three months through June to 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion), the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The mean estimate of two analysts was for a profit of 3.68 billion dirhams, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Operating income rose 37% to 6.8 billion dirhams.

Banks in the UAE are seeing asset quality improvement and strong growth as the country is attracting top global investors seeking to park their wealth. Elevated oil prices are adding liquidity in the banks giving rise to global ambitions.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, which was formed from the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017, is about half owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.

