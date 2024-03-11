(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC’s head of global markets, Thomas Spitz, who joined less than two years ago from Credit Agricole SA, has become the latest high-profile executive to leave the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender.

Spitz said he “decided to move on to new opportunities” in a LinkedIn post on Sunday, without providing further details. The 2022 hiring of Spitz, one of Agricole’s former top traders, was considered a coup for the Abu Dhabi bank.

Separately, another senior banker named David Trafford left FAB to join Emirates Development Bank as chief financial officer, according to EDB’s website.

A representative for FAB confirmed the departures of both Spitz and Trafford.

Spitz’s departure marks the latest in a series of management changes at FAB, which last year was evaluating a possible bid for Standard Chartered Plc.

Last year, FAB hired a new head of mergers and acquisitions, Eric Shehadeh, who left after less than seven months in the role. The lender also brought aboard Sameh Al Qubaisi as group head of global markets with Spitz reporting directly to him. Earlier in 2023, FAB hired a new chief financial officer from ABN Amro Bank NV.

Formed from the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017, FAB is roughly half-owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and members of the emirate’s ruling family.

