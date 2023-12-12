(Bloomberg) -- Eric Shehadeh, head of mergers and acquisitions at First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, is leaving after less than seven months at the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Shehadeh, who was also head of corporate development, is departing due to personal reasons, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

A representative for FAB declined to comment. Shehadeh didn’t immediately respond to a message on LinkedIn.

Shehadeh, who previously worked at My Money Group and GE Capital, succeeded Karim Karoui, Bloomberg reported in June. His role included supporting FAB’s regional and international expansion strategy, according to a statement at the time.

FAB, as the bank is known, has been replenishing its ranks after the departures of several senior executives since Hana Al Rostamani took over as group chief executive officer in January 2021. Earlier this year, FAB hired Lars Kramer from ABN Amro Bank NV as its chief financial officer and Sameh Al Qubaisi as the group head of global markets.

Formed from the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017, FAB is roughly half owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and members of the emirate’s ruling family.

