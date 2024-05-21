(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has held preliminary talks to buy a controlling stake in Turkey’s Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS, though the discussions have been hamstrung by disagreements over price, people familiar with the matter said.

FAB has balked at Yapi Kredi’s valuation, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The Turkish lender’s majority owner — Koc Holding AS — is seeking a higher price than FAB is currently willing to offer, the people said.

Given those disagreements, FAB hasn’t yet formally started due diligence after weeks of talks, the people said. Neither side has hired advisers, but they continue to engage on ways forward, they said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters said the Abu Dhabi bank was in advanced talks to acquire Koc’s 61.2% stake at Yapi Kredi for about $8 billion. That would imply a total market value of over $13 billion, and a price-to-book value higher than peers traded in Istanbul.

The lender is currently valued at about $10 billion, after its shares surged 10% on Tuesday. It has a book value of $5.6 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

It wasn’t immediately clear what FAB was willing to offer, and a representative for the bank declined to comment.

Bloomberg News had first reported FAB’s interest in April. The United Arab Emirates’ largest bank had been evaluating a deal with Yapi Kredi for several months, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. Executives had also held early exploratory talks with the owners of several other Turkish banks.

“As an investment holding company, we may engage in discussions with relevant parties in order to evaluate potential alternatives regarding our portfolio,” Koc Holding said. “As such, although preliminary discussions are ongoing.”

--With assistance from Nicolas Parasie.

