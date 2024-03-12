(Bloomberg) -- The first ship carrying aid to Gaza from Cyprus has set sail, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said.

“The first ship in the context of the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Initiative for humanitarian aid to Gaza has sailed. It is a lifeline to civilians,” Christodoulides said Tuesday in a post on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Cyprus to announce the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Initiative on Friday. Under the plan, ships will carry food and medical supplies from the Cypriot town of Larnaca across the Mediterranean Sea to Gaza, where the US plans to set up a temporary port to receive shipments.

“When fully operational, this maritime corridor could guarantee a sustained, regulated and robust flow of aid to Gaza,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday. “And this is the first time that a ship is authorized to deliver aid to Gaza since 2005.”

The operation is being conducted with the cooperation of the EU, the UK, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

