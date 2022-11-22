(Bloomberg) -- The first vessel carrying Brazilian corn to China is set to sail Wednesday after a deal earlier this year between the two nations.

The Star Iris is moored in Santos port, loaded with about 68,000 metric tons of grain for Chinese trader Cofco Corp., according to the shipping agency Alphamar.

China made the decision to start buying Brazilian grains back in May in part to reduce dependence on the US and replace supplies from Ukraine cut off by the Russian invasion. In October, China approved over 130 facilities for export. The US accounted for about 70% of Chinese purchases in the 2020-2021 season.

The market was expecting imports to start in December, since the US just finished harvesting a crop. But because US corn is the most expensive in the world, not only are the first exports happening ahead of the expected pace, but the total imports might be higher as well.

According to Alphamar, three more vessels are scheduled to leave in November, which could put the total shipments for this month close to 200,000 tons. There’s also another ship expected to sail in the first days of December.

