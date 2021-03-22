First Class Mail to Take Extra Day Under Postal Service Plan

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Postal Service will announce plans to add a day to its standards for First Class mail delivery, and to reduce Post Office hours, as it seeks to deal with declining mail volume, financial deficits and slow delivery, a person briefed on the agency’s plan said.

The service plans a formal announcement Tuesday of a 10-year plan devised under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The service now says it delivers First Class mail in 1-to-3 days.

