(Bloomberg) -- First Derivatives says CEO Brian Conlon passed away on July 28, months after the company announced Conlon was diagnosed with cancer.

First Derivatives has initiated a process to appoint a new CEO, with Non-Executive Chairman Seamus Keating appointed Executive Chairman in the interim

“Brian built a world-class business in First Derivatives. His drive, ambition and determination inspired all who had the privilege to work with him. This news is a profound shock to all of us,” Keating says

