(Bloomberg) -- First Eagle Investment Management agreed to buy Napier Park Global Capital, an established manager of collateralized loan obligations, in the latest consolidation in the $1 trillion industry.

With the purchase, First Eagle will add European CLO management to its portfolio as well as $18.7 billion in assets under management, according to a company statement. The investment management firm also holds other structured products, including bonds backed by U.S. mortgages, consumer and municipal debt and equipment leasing.

The acquisition follows a wave of others where money managers have moved to beef up their alternative credit businesses. As inflation soars to the highest in 40 years and the market weighs the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes trajectory, some products in the alternative credit business, such as CLOs, are garnering greater appeal with their floating interest rates.

“We are seeing larger credit platforms looking for potential opportunities, primarily to bring in additional AUM and management fees,” Christopher Duerden, a CLO-focused partner at law firm Dechert LLP, said in a phone interview. “For folks looking to scale up, this is a good time to do it.”

The Carlyle Group Inc. is one of the firms that’s scaling up, having agreed to buy Todd Boehly’s investment shop, CBAM Partners LLC, for $787 million earlier this month. The deal, expected to close in the first half of this year, will make Carlyle the largest global CLO manager with some $48 billion of such assets.

First Eagle, which already manages $17 billion in CLOs, is following Carlyle’s path with the Napier Park purchase. “We find alternative credit strategies, including CLOs, to be secularly attractive and believe Napier Park’s capabilities represent a strong complement to those of our existing global value, small cap and alternative credit teams,” a representative of First Eagle said in an emailed statement.

Although CLOs have had a slow start this year compared to 2021, both investors and managers are betting on the floating-rate product to provide good returns. In an interview with Bloomberg in March, Napier Park Chief Executive Officer James O’Brien and Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Dorfman said they continued to see good value in the product, having cut exposure to risky assets.

“The CLO market is not immune to the macro environment, but right now the expectation is it will still have a strong year of issuance,” said Dechert’s Duerden, who was not involved in the First Eagle deal. CLO issuance is down by over 19% compared to last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Once the deal closes, O’Brien and Dorfman will keep running the firm as managing principals and will report to First Eagle’s President and CEO Mehdi Mahmud. Still, the firm will operate independently from First Eagle, going to the market as “Napier Park, a First Eagle Investments Company,” once the acquisition goes through.

“We look forward to introducing our differentiated lineup of alternative credit vehicles to a wider base of investors seeking incremental returns from credit and liquidity risk premia,” O’Brien said in the March 30 statement.

The deal is expected to close in the coming months, having already been approved by First Eagle’s board of directors as well as Napier Park’s partners.

New York-based First Eagle has roughly $110.5 billion in assets under management.

