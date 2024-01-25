(Bloomberg) -- Michael Leach, the first-ever White House chief diversity and inclusion officer, is set to depart his post, with President Joe Biden’s team on the hunt for a replacement.

Leach’s tenure highlighted Biden’s efforts to bolster diversity in the White House staff — at a time when such practices have come under criticism from some prominent business leaders and conservatives.

The administration is currently on a search for a replacement for Leach, according to a White House official, who requested anonymity to discuss private information.

Leach, in a statement to Bloomberg News, called his service “the honor of a lifetime.”

“I look forward with great optimism to witnessing the continued strides the Biden-Harris administration will take to build upon the progress we made towards a more equitable and promising future,” he added.

Leach oversaw a historic increase in representation of non-White employees in the executive branch. From 2022 to 2023, the percentage of White House staff who identified as racially or ethnically diverse rose by five points to 49%, a record in US history.

Additionally, 59% of staff were women, according to a White House fact sheet. The percentage of women and people of color in senior roles, however, declined slightly from 2022 levels.

Leach took the post in 2021 after leading inclusion efforts on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. He has also worked on the National Football League Management Council, dealing with labor relations and operations. Before that, he had jobs with the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins.

“I forward to exploring new opportunities for making a broader impact by contributing to the enrichment of lives across the world,” he said about his next steps.

“Michael has set the bar high as an exemplary public servant and he will be missed,” Stephen Benjamin, who leads the administration’s public engagement office, said in a statement. “President Biden committed to building a federal government that looks like America and he has kept that promise with the help of leaders like Michael Leach.”

Efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, in the corporate world and in academia have come under attack in recent months by business leaders including billionaire investor Bill Ackman and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, as well as an array of conservative legal groups, some aligned with former President Donald Trump.

The debate has broad implications for how corporate America hires and retains talent and has become another racial flashpoint in the 2024 campaign. Ackman is a prominent supporter of Representative Dean Phillips, who is running a longshot challenge to Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Trump, who has all but clinched the Republican nomination, issued an executive order in 2020 banning the federal government, as well as its contractors, from offering certain training on race and gender. Biden rescinded the order.

Companies seeking DEI executives surged in the wake of the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. But a report released in 2023 found hirings for chief diversity and inclusion officers had stalled, with a decline in hires between 2021 and 2022.

Some companies have scaled back their initiatives or seen the exit of DEI executives following the Supreme Court’s ruling ending affirmative action in higher education.

