(Bloomberg) -- The first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic storm season has formed near the West Indies as extreme weather continues to batter the Northern Hemisphere.

Hurricane Elsa is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Barbados, heading toward Haiti and Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday. The storm is moving at at 28 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. Elsa is on track to strike Florida by Tuesday, but it may weaken as it moves over Cuba.

“There is risk of storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida Peninsula early next week,” Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center, said in an advisory. “However, the forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interaction with the Greater Antilles this weekend.”

Elsa is the Atlantic’s fifth named storm in what forecasters expect will be an unusually busy season. It comes on the heels of a record heat wave that continues to sear Canada and the Pacific Northwest and as extreme temperatures have smothered China, Eastern Europe and elsewhere.

Elsa formed between the Caribbean and Africa, a significant factor because storms originating there before August often mean that the hurricane season as a whole could be quite active.

Hurricane warnings were issued for Barbados, which reported a wind gust to 86 mph, as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. A hurricane watch is in effect for southern Haiti.

Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean late Friday, and reach Haiti and the Dominican Republic Saturday. By Sunday, it is likely to be near Jamaica and part of eastern Cuba, according to the hurricane center.

