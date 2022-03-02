(Bloomberg) -- The Texas militia member who is the first person to go on trial for charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters was armed with two guns during the attack and threatened his own kids to keep quiet, a jury was told.

Guy Reffitt, a member of the far-right Three Percenter militia, arrived in Washington the day before the riot with a plan to “drive our elected representatives physically out of their chambers,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said Wednesday in an opening statement in Washington federal court.

“A mob needs leaders, and this man, Guy Wesley Reffitt, drove all the way from his home in Texas to D.C. to step up and fulfill that role,” Nestler said. “In the defendant’s own words, he lit the match that started the fire.”

Reffitt’s son, Jackson, went to authorities with details about his father’s alleged actions after federal agents began arresting riot participants across the country. The 18-year-old is the government’s star witness. He’s expected to testify that he was afraid for his life after his father threatened him and his sister.

More than 700 people have been charged with participating in the assault on the Capitol, including dozens of militia members who are set to go on trial for conspiracy and sedition charges later this year. The mob was inspired by Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him -- a claim that he and other Republicans continue to make.

Rain ‘Fire’

Reffitt, armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol, was at the front of the first group of rioters to challenge a police line that was trying to prevent the Capitol from being breached. He allegedly bragged to other rioters about his plan to drag lawmakers “by their ankles” down the steps of the Capitol, and to rain “fire” on Capitol police if necessary.

“They are lucky we didn’t shoot them -- they really need to be grateful,” Reffitt said in electronic messages to other participants after the riot, the jury was told.

Reffitt didn’t fire his weapons and “retreated only after being pepper sprayed in the face,” but the damage was already done, the U.S. said in a court filing. “This action caused the police line guarding the building to retreat closer to the building itself,” the government said. “Soon after this, law enforcement was overwhelmed, and rioters flooded the building.”

After returning to Texas, Reffitt allegedly boasted to his children about what he had done, and showed them recordings from a helmet-mounted camera he wore on Jan. 6. He then threatened them, saying that they would be traitors if they reported him to police, and that “traitors get shot,” according to court filings.

“He predicted future political violence in statements both to his family and to fellow militia members, bragged to fellow militia members about his involvement in the riot, recruited other rioters into the militia, and ordered bear spray and riot shields to his home to prepare for further violence,” the U.S. has said.

Reffitt is charged with transporting firearms for use in a civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, being in a restricted area while armed, and interfering with police officers. He’s also charged with obstruction of justice for threatening his children, who were witnesses. The trial is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee.

The case is. U.S. v. Reffitt, 1:21-cr-00032, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Washington).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.