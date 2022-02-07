First LNG Tanker Arrives at Calcasieu Pass as Latest U.S. Export Plant Fires Up

(Bloomberg) -- The Greek-flagged ship Yiannis has arrived at Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass export terminal in Louisiana as the company prepares to load its first liquefied natural gas cargo.

Yannis docked at the facility Monday morning, according to reporter observations and Bloomberg tanker tracking data. It’s the first ship to arrive at Calcasieu Pass, after the facility began producing LNG last month. Venture Global aims to load its first cargo on or after February 9, according to regulatory filings.

When Calcasieu Pass is fully operational later this year, the U.S. will have the capacity to ship more LNG than any other nation in the world, clinching its position at the top supplier of the super-chilled fuel.

Calcasieu Pass holds long-term supply deals with nine international buyers but will be able to sell cargoes made during its months-long startup process on the spot market. Those cargoes will most likely be sold to ease an unprecedented energy crisis in Europe. The cold-blasted continent became the top destination for American spot cargoes, giving U.S. producers a tremendous financial incentive to run at or slightly above full capacity this winter.

Natural gas flows to U.S. export terminals hit a record 13.3 billion cubic feet on Jan. 28.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.