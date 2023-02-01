Top Stories
-
9h ago
T. Rowe Price sees Canadian stocks as bargain play on China's reopening6:22
T. Rowe Price sees Canadian stocks as bargain play on China's reopening
Canada’s stock market just posted one of its biggest January returns ever. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. says there may be more gains to come.
-
Jan 318:05
Canada's US$181B pension fund pauses private China deals
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, a Canadian fund that manages $242.5 billion (US$181 billion) of assets, has paused direct investing in private assets in China, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
9h ago
Solving a future puzzle: Managing cognitive decline
Losing mental capacity as you age may also mean losing your chance to make or alter a Will. While dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease can be health tragedies, they may not need to be financial ones if you consider doing your estate planning now.
Presented by:
Jan 31
Michele Romanow strives to 'show up and take responsibility' after Clearco layoffs9:01
Michele Romanow strives to 'show up and take responsibility' after Clearco layoffs
Just days after stepping down as CEO of Clearco, founder Michele Romanow is still at the Toronto office every day and doesn’t have much time for extra hobbies.
-
Jan 31
Q4 economic growth slows to 1.6% as aggressive hikes bite7:39
Q4 economic growth slows to 1.6% as aggressive hikes bite
Canada’s economy geared down at the end of 2022, growing at about half the pace of the third quarter and setting the stage for a period of little to no growth.
-
Jan 315:00
Aimia to buy rope and net maker Tufropes for $249.6M
Aimia says it has signed a deal to buy rope and net maker Tufropes for $249.6 million.
-
-
Jan 30
IMF eyes 'turning point' for world economy as growth bottoms7:17
IMF eyes 'turning point' for world economy as growth bottoms
The International Monetary Fund sees a "turning point" for the global economy as it raised its growth outlook for the first time in a year, with resilient U.S. spending and China’s reopening buttressing demand against a litany of risks.
-
1h ago8:34
Meta sales beat expectations as Facebook grows; shares soar
Meta Platforms Inc. reported better-than-expected sales during the holiday quarter, fueled by strong demand for advertising as it attracted more users to its Facebook social network.
-
11h ago3:10
Peloton no longer at 'brink of extinction' as losses narrow
Peloton Interactive Inc. reported improved cash flow and a narrower net loss in the latest quarter, leading Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy to say that questions about the viability of the business have been “put to bed.” The shares jumped 27% to $16.36 in New York, marking a record one-day increase.
-
6h ago12:07
FedEx to cut global management jobs by more than 10%, CEO says
FedEx is cutting its global management jobs by more than 10 per cent to become a “more efficient, agile organization,” Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam said in a memo to employees.
-
Jan 317:08
What Toronto homeowners need to know about the Vacant Home Tax
A new tax on vacant homes is set to take effect in Toronto and homeowners have until this Thursday to declare the status of their properties.
-
Jan 316:11
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in push to trim costs
PayPal Holdings Inc. said it will cut 2,000 staffers as it contends with a macroeconomic slowdown that’s weighed on the firm’s business in recent quarters.