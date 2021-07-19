First Nation, LNG partners file project description for new project in northern B.C.

A northern B.C. First Nation and two liquefied natural gas companies have filed notice with regulators for a new LNG partnership in the province.

A Calgary-based group of LNG companies called Rockies LNG and the Texas-based Western LNG say the project in the Nisga'a Nation would produce 12 million tons of LNG per year.

The project, called Ksi Lisims LNG after the Nisga'a name for the Nass River, is being touted as a low-cost source of LNG, which will also serve to economically support the First Nation.

The group anticipates commercial operation will start in late 2027 or 2028.

Two gas pipeline projects have received regulatory approval and are being evaluated for the site.

The project description filing with the B.C. and federal governments is part of the first phase of the project, with ongoing stakeholder consultation expected.