(Bloomberg) -- Across the federal government, agencies struggled to determine who would and wouldn’t be working on Friday and what functions would continue as President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday in nearly four decades.

The Office of Personnel Management that oversees the civilian workforce of more than 2 million people tweeted Thursday morning that most federal workers would have Friday off with pay. That’s because June 19 -- the formal date commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. -- falls on Saturday.

“Everybody had to resubmit their time cards in a hurry,” said Bruce Walker, a senior adviser at the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The federal agency, which investigates major industrial accidents, stands ready to deploy if needed, but most of its 33 employees will be enjoying a day off, Walker said in a telephone interview.

He will be one of them. He plans to spend his new-found free time “catching up on a bunch of reading I need to do for work.”

As Biden signed the measure on Thursday afternoon, however, two of the biggest federal operations -- the Pentagon and Postal Service -- hadn’t announced whether they’d be open.

The State Department said that its headquarters, as well as embassies overseas, would be closed. The announcement came at the very last minute for workers posted in Asia and the Pacific, some of which are more than 12 hours ahead of Washington time.

While the UN normally follows the American holiday calendar, the last-minute designation conflicts with a key vote in the General Assembly, which is scheduled to approve a second five-year term for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The U.S. mission to the UN will be officially closed, though diplomats will continue to handle essential operations.

The Federal Communications Commission said it would close and deadlines falling on Friday for filing would instead occur on Monday, June 21. Likewise, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would close even though financial markets would remain open.

The Federal Reserve Board announced at the close of business Thursday that its offices in Washington would be closed. The International Trade Commission and Energy Department announced they would be closed.

With no official word from the Administrative Office of the Courts, it was left to individual district courts to decide whether to remain open. Federal courts in New Jersey will be closed, while those in Atlanta will be open, according to announcements on their websites. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the nation’s top patent court, will be closed, giving lawyers an extra day to electronically file documents.

Closing arguments in a big patent-infringement trial in Texas in which an Israeli company is seeking $246 million in damages from Amazon.com Inc. were delayed until Monday because of the new holiday. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will closed, and said that deadlines to pay fees or file documents on Friday will be extended to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Interior, NASA Events Still On

The holiday came too late for some top administration officials and their aides. For instance, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is still set to hold a media event at Acadia National Park in Maine and meet with tribal leaders and elected officials on Friday.

A slew of employees from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are still slated to participate in a six-hour meeting being held by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Its toothsome title: “Foundation for Assessing the Health and Vitality of the NASA Science Mission Directorate’s Research Communities Meeting #2.”

“NASA doesn’t typically run on an 8:30 to 5 schedule so we are well accustomed to working when most of the workforce is enjoying a weekend or a holiday,” said agency spokeswoman Karen Northon. Employees who work Friday will be allowed to take a different day off, Northon added.

