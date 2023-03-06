First New US Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Starts Up After Delays

(Bloomberg) -- The first new US nuclear reactor since 2016 has begun splitting atoms, a key milestone that comes after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns.

Startup testing will continue at Unit 3 of Southern Co.’s Vogtle plant in Georgia, which is slated to start producing electricity and enter commercial operation in May or June, the company said in a statement Monday. The company delayed Vogtle’s in-service date and took a $201 million charge on the project last month.

The last commercial-scale US reactor to start up was Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Bar 2 seven years ago.

Read more: Nuclear power plants are pushed to the limit as demand surges

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.