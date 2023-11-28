First of Three US Flights Carrying Gaza Aid Will Arrive in Egypt

(Bloomberg) -- The first of three military relief flights carrying aid for the Gaza Strip is set to arrive in Egypt on Tuesday, according to senior US officials, as the Biden administration seeks to escalate assistance for Palestinian civilians amid pressure from fellow Democrats.

The flights will carry winter clothing, food, medical items and supplies specifically for children, according to the senior officials who briefed reporters about the plans Monday on condition of anonymity.

The effort builds on previous commercial flights which transported aid to northern Egypt to be distributed to civilians in Gaza. Officials in Gaza have warned of a humanitarian crisis as Israel carries out an offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas in retaliation for the group’s Oct. 7 attack. Hamas, which controls Gaza, has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

President Joe Biden has sought to highlight his work to increase the flow of aid. The war has divided Democrats, with many progressives calling for an extended cease-fire and urging the administration to do more to rein in Israel’s offensive and protect civilians. Protesters have trailed Biden during his domestic travels, including over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

The senior administration officials told reporters the relief effort is not linked to ongoing hostage releases or a current short-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The truce, which began Friday, was the first major cessation of hostilities since the war began. Israel has so far allowed more aid into Gaza and was set to release about 150 Palestinians from custody under the truce. Hamas has so far freed more than 50 hostages it took in its attack, including foreigners.

The administration is facing calls to condition future aid to Israel on its compliance with international law.

Biden said Friday that putting conditions was a “worthwhile thought,” but the he and other US officials have also emphasized the current cease-fire, saying their approach with Israel is producing results.

Some 2,000 trucks have been able to enter Gaza since Biden visited Israel in October to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the senior administration officials said the next goal would be to move from “phase one” humanitarian goods to “phase two” commercial goods. That would mark a movement of about 300 or 400 trucks a day into Gaza, from the current level of about 240 a day.

Relief supplies must also shift toward more critical infrastructure needs like water, desalination plants, and solid waste removal — essential to daily life in south and central Gaza where 80% of the territory’s population now resides, the officials said. Officials said they are worried about the spread of diseases like cholera and typhoid.

The US has made clear to Israel that when its campaign resumes in south Gaza, it must be done in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and the displacement of people, the officials said, characterizing the Israeli response as receptive.

Field hospitals have been established in south Gaza with more on the way, they added. Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates as well as non-governmental organizations have been involved in the effort. Other countries also are providing hospital ships. France sent one that US officials say they hope to see operational soon.

