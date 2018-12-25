(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely remain at the head of Israel’s government after April elections, according to a poll taken after the vote was moved up on Monday, the daily Maariv reported.

Netanyahu’s Likud party will maintain its position as the largest in Knesset with 30 seats, and its traditional conservative ally Jewish Home will grow stronger, said the poll taken by the Panels Politics research institute and published on Tuesday.

Former military chief Benny Gantz, who has yet to confirm he plans to form a party or a platform, would garner 13 seats if he ran, making him the head of the second largest party in the 120-seat parliament, the poll showed.

The center-left Zionist Union party would drop from a current 24 seats to nine, according to the poll, while Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s part would fall to six seats from 10.

The survey included 502 people and had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

