(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabweans streamed to polling stations to vote in the first election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s fractious 37-year-rule.

A credible vote would help provide the southern African nation with a foundation to begin rebuilding its battered international reputation and an economy largely laid to ruin during the latter half of Mugabe’s reign. While the campaign has been mostly peaceful, the success of the election will be determined by whether rival parties accept the result, with the main opposition already having complained the odds are stacked against it.

“This country needs a new start,” geologist Senzeni Ndlovu said after voting in the southern city of Bulawayo. “The leadership must get to work. The country suffered a lot under the previous administration.”

Voters formed long queues outside polling stations in the capital, Harare, home to about a third of the country’s estimated 13 million people, and other centers, some waiting more than four hours to cast their ballots. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said 90 percent of locations opened within an hour of the official start to voting at 7 a.m., and it expects all ballots to be cast by 7 p.m.

“So far the process has gone on very well,” Qhubani Moyo, a ZEC commissioner, said by phone from Zvishavane, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Harare. “There has been very high turnout across the country. There are few incidents of queues not moving very fast.”

The ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front’s presidential candidate is Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s one-time deputy and successor. His main rival is Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and church pastor, who heads the Movement for Democratic Change. The MDC’s campaign has made headway over the past two months, tightening the race “significantly,” and if the trend continued victory could go either way, opinion polls conducted by research company Afrobarometer show.

“The governing Zanu-PF party needs to maintain a semblance of free and fair elections in order to attract fresh foreign investment and conclude a debt-relief deal with development finance institutions and other creditors,” said Robert Besseling, executive director of political risk advisory firm EXX Africa. “However, there remain serious concerns over vote credibility.”

The 10,985 polling stations are scheduled to close at 6 p.m., although those waiting in line should be allowed to cast ballots. Under Zimbabwean law, the results must be announced by Aug. 4. More than 5.6 million people registered to vote for the president, 350 lawmakers and local government representatives.

Besides Mnangagwa and Chamisa, the presidency is being contested by 20 other candidates, after one dropped out late last week, and a runoff election will be held on Sept. 8 if no one wins more than half the vote.

Mugabe was declared the winner of every election in Zimbabwe during his time in office. The MDC alleges that all votes since 2000 were marred by violence and irregularities.

Mugabe’s rule ended in November, when the ruling party forced him to resign after the military briefly seized control of the country. He told reporters at his Harare mansion on Sunday that he’d stepped down to avoid bloodshed, denied reports that he wanted his wife, Grace, to succeed him, and said that he’d vote for the opposition.

Mugabe was mobbed by a large crowd, who chanted his clan name and MDC slogans when he arrived in a five-vehicle convoy to vote at the Mhofu Primary School in Harare’s Highfield suburb. The 94-year-old walked slowly into the polling station surrounded by his security detail and with his wife holding him by the arm, and his daughter, Bono, helped him vote. He raised an inked thumb to the crowd and left without speaking.

Chamisa was met by hundreds of cheering supporters who chanted his name when he arrived to vote at the Kuwadzana 2 Primary School in western Harare.

"Victory is certain,” he said. “I have no doubt that by the end of day today we should be very clear as to an emphatic voice for change."

Observers from Western nations, who were banned from the past three elections, are among more than 6,100 local and international monitors accredited to scrutinize the vote.

While the MDC was able to access rural districts that were once no-go areas, it’s still skeptical the election will be fair. Its complaints include that the voters’ roll contains the names of dead and underage people, controls over ballot papers are inadequate and the electoral commission is biased in favor of the ruling party -- allegations the body denies.

Mnangagwa insists the election will be credible.

“I am happy that both the process for campaigning was peaceful, voting today is peaceful,” he told state television after voting in at Sherwood primary school in Kwekwe, about 200 kilometers southwest of Harare. “I have no doubt that the end process of the entire electoral process will remain peaceful."

