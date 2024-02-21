(Bloomberg) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. agreed to sell $1 billion in stock and raise $1.6 billion from an offering of notes as part of efforts to strengthen its balance sheet after Panama shuttered the company’s flagship copper mine.

The Vancouver-based company also amended some of the terms of $2.2 billion corporate bank facilities, extending their maturity to April 2027, according to a Wednesday statement. The measures come a day after First Quantum said it struck a three-year deal to sell $500 million in copper shipments to its second-biggest shareholder, Jiangxi Copper Co.

First Quantum has been scrambling to shore up its balance sheet after Panama ordered the closure of the company’s Cobre Panama copper mine in late November. The mine is the company’s biggest revenue-generating asset, responsible for about 40% of revenue last year. The closure cast the company’s finances into uncertainty, with billions of dollars of debt maturing in the coming years.

Read More: First Quantum Seeks $20 Billion From Panama in Free Trade Case

The company said it agreed to sell 121.7 million shares at C$11.10 apiece to a group of banks led by Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Goldman Sachs Group as part of a bought deal. The $1.6 million sale of senior secured second lien notes due 2029 are in a private offering, subject to market conditions, the company said.

First Quantum will continue to advance additional initiatives, including asset and stake sales, in “a disciplined manner,” the company said.

(Updates with details on measures from second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.