(Bloomberg) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. approved a $1.25 billion project to expand its Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia after the new government committed to ensure a more predictable investment climate.

The investment will extend the life of one of Africa’s biggest copper mines until the 2040s and increase copper and gold production by about 25%, the company said in a statement Sunday. First Quantum has also approved the development of a new nickel project, which is expected to cost about $100 million.

Zambia is seeking to expand output and attract investment by repairing relations with mining companies that were fraught under a previous government. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema won a landslide victory in elections last year and pledged to boost growth in the country that ranks as one of the the world’s biggest copper producers.

First Quantum said in 2020 it wouldn’t go ahead with the Kansanshi expansion until a new mineral royalty was made deductible from other corporate taxes -- a change which became effective in January this year.

“The government’s commitment to improve the predictability of the mining fiscal regime also provides the certainty needed to support large capital investments in Zambia,” the company said.

