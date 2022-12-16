(Bloomberg) -- A shock announcement by Panama to intervene in a privately run copper mine may not be as definitive as first thought.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. continues to mine the giant Cobre Panama open-pit despite a government order to close commercial operations after the collapse of talks over a new tax arrangement, people with knowledge of the situation said.

In addition, the administration of President Laurentino Cortizo hasn’t closed the door to a resumption of talks, they said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

That is a slightly less grim picture than the drama that unfolded earlier in the week when Cortizo sent shock waves through the copper market by declaring negotiations over, and later instructing the Commerce Ministry to put the mine on care and maintenance. The government was also said to be seeking another operator to replace Vancouver-based First Quantum.

The wiggle room appears to be in the fact that halting the mine requires a resolution to rescind contracts, potentially giving the two sides a window of time to reach a deal. Earlier Friday, the company signaled it hadn’t given up hope after it “came very close to an agreement” before the government pulled the plug.

The stalemate caught investors and analysts by surprise given how much is at stake for both sides if the operation is seized.

The mine, which cost at least $10 billion to build, is by far First Quantum’s biggest asset as well as an economic engine for the country. Ripping up contracts would be a hammer blow to the company and to Panama’s reputation as an investment destination, as well as potentially setting off a massive legal case.

A presidential spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

