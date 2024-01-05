(Bloomberg) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it is concerned about a planned union protest on Jan. 9 targeting the company’s shuttered copper mine in Panama.

The company urged Panama’s authorities to secure the site and “ensure peace and public order to prevent any violent legal action,” according to a statement on a local website for its Cobre Panama copper mine. The company said it had “deep concern” about the protest.

Cobre Panama has been closed since Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo ordered the mine’s closure following mass protests against the project last year.

