First Quantum says a worker has died during construction of Cobre Panama project

TORONTO -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says a worker has died at its Cobre Panama construction site.

The company says the worker fell while working on an electrical transmission line and that a second worker was injured in the same incident and transferred to hospital.

The massive construction project in Panama had a workforce of 11,051 as of March as the company works to have the copper-focused mine start processing ore this year.

First Quantum has seven operating mines in Europe, Africa and Australia as well as several development projects.

The company reported three fatalities in total last year, one in 2016, and four in 2015 including one at Cobre Panama.

A union disrupted work at the Cobre Panama site for more than a week in March as part of a labour dispute.

