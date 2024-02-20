(Bloomberg) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s second-largest shareholder will pay $500 million for copper shipments in an arrangement that strengthens the mining company’s balance sheet while its flagship asset in Panama remains shuttered.

The company said Tuesday that it is also in talks with lenders to amend and extend its loan facilities, and expects a conclusion “in the near term.” First Quantum also is considering a minority investment from strategic investors in its Zambian business, and is running a sales process for its small Las Cruces mine in Spain.

First Quantum has sought to shore up its balance sheet after it was abruptly ordered to shutter the $10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine last year after a Supreme Court invalidated the project’s operating contract. Shutting the mine, which accounted almost 40% of First Quantum’s revenue in 2023, has wiped out more than half of First Quantum’s market value and cast the company’s finances into uncertainty as billions of dollars of its debt mature in the coming years.

The situation has put the company at risk of a covenant breach in the coming year, resulting in “material uncertainty” that may cast doubt on the company’s “ability to continue,” Vancouver-based First Quantum said Tuesday in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The three-year prepayment agreement will give shareholder Jiangxi Copper Co. 50,000 metric tons of copper anode per year from First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine in Zambia.

First Quantum reported $1.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, down 34% from a year earlier and trailing analysts’ average estimates.

