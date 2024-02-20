First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s second-largest shareholder will pay US$500 million for copper shipments in an arrangement that strengthens the mining company’s balance sheet while its flagship mine in Panama remains shuttered.

First Quantum lost $1.45 billion in its fourth quarter after it was abruptly ordered to shutter its Cobre Panama copper mine, the Canadian metals producer said Tuesday in its earnings statement. The company warned that its ability to continue operating may be in doubt, and said it is in talks with lenders to amend and extend its loan facilities, with a conclusion expected “in the near term.”

Shares fell 3.6 per cent to $11.19 at 9:33 a.m. in Toronto, its lowest price since the end of December.

Shutting Cobre Panama, which accounted almost 40 per cent of First Quantum’s revenue in 2023, has wiped out more than half of First Quantum’s market value and cast the company’s finances into uncertainty as billions of dollars of its debt mature in the coming years. Panama president Laurentino Cortizo ordered the mine to shut last year after the country’s Supreme Court issued a decision invalidating the project’s operating contract.

First Quantum is seeking $20 billion in an arbitration proceedings against Panama to recoup losses from the mine’s closure, Chief Executive Officer Tristan Pascall said in a Wednesday earnings call with analysts. A unit of First Quantum had initiated proceedings before the International Court of Arbitration in December.

The situation has put the Vancouver-based company at risk of a covenant breach in the coming year, resulting in “material uncertainty” that may cast doubt on the company’s “ability to continue,” First Quantum said in its report.

The three-year prepayment agreement with its second-largest shareholder Jiangxi Copper Co. will give the Chinese producer and refiner 50,000 metric tons of copper anode per year from First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine in Zambia.

First Quantum reported $1.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, down 34 per cent from a year earlier and trailing analysts’ average estimates.