{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest from Bloomberg

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    First Quantum studies Panama ruling on legal approval of project

    Natalie Obiko Pearson, Bloomberg News

    First Quantum Minerals

    FILE PHOTO - First Quantum Minerals Chairman, CEO and Director Philip Pascall looks on during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 9, 2012. , REUTERS/Mark Blinch

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is examining a ruling by Panama’s Supreme Court and its potential impact on a major copper mine it’s developing in the central American country.

    Local media in Panama reported that the court ruled on Monday that Law 9, which was used to approve a mining concession contract between the state and Minera Petaquilla in February 1997, was unconstitutional. The court indicated in its decision that Panama’s National Assembly accepted a contract that didn’t follow the correct legal process and therefore contravened the constitution, La Prensa reported on its website.

    The concession rights for the Cobre Panama project were obtained in 1997 under Law 9 by Minera Petaquilla, now known as Minera Panama SA, according to First Quantum filings. Minera Panama is majority-owned by Vancouver-based First Quantum.

    “Minera Panama, a subsidiary of the company, understands that the Supreme Court ruling only affects the enactment of Law 9, and does not affect the mining concession contract itself, which remains in effect, and therefore allows continuity of development of the Cobre Panama project,” First Quantum said Tuesday in a statement.

    The company is in the process of obtaining and examining the ruling, and “is working with the appropriate parties to identify suitable legal remedies,” First Quantum said.

    First Quantum’s shares fell after the announcement and were trading down 1.6 per cent at $15.70 as of 12:50 p.m. in Toronto.