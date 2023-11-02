(Bloomberg) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. expects to continue operating a giant copper mine in Panama despite efforts to repeal its contract there, according to a person close to the company.

Even if lawmakers or the courts revoke a contract signed recently with the government, the Canadian company can keep mining at the Cobre Panama site as it seeks to restart negotiations for new terms, the person said. Through recent protests and blockades, it has continued to churn out copper.

First Quantum has lost half its market value as demonstrations against the new 20-year contract led to the government proposing a referendum on the matter. Congress then moved to repeal the contract, before backtracking and leaving the decision to the judiciary. The matter has also been swept up in pre-election tensions, with Panamanians set to go to the ballot May 5.

The backlash underscores the challenges for the mining industry to gain acceptance at a time of heightened social and environmental scrutiny and resource nationalism. The mine is First Quantum’s biggest money maker and accounts for about 1.5% of the world’s mined copper.

Protesters want the supreme court to declare it unconstitutional. The court has accepted for consideration six suits in cases that claim the contract violates sovereignty and environmental treaties and failed to follow public bidding procedures.

Read More: Panama Congress Backs Repealing First Quantum Mine Contract

The contractual uncertainties were spawned by a 2018 court ruling that preceded a prolonged renegotiation process as Panama sought more favorable terms. Congress had signed off on the new contract on Oct. 20, with First Quantum agreeing to pay the state a minimum of $375 million a year. But protests backed by labor unions, environmental campaigners and students, among others, have reignited uncertainties.

The 2018 overturing of a law underwriting a previous contract provides a precedent for the mine continuing to operate through the current turmoil. The government will be looking to avoid mining stoppages as Panama heads into elections at a time when the country already faces drought-related disruptions to canal operations, according to BMO Capital Markets.

“Revisions to the mining code in 2024 will not be so severe as to justify or force closure,” BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski wrote Thursday. “We do see risk to temporary disruptions from protest activities at the port.”

--With assistance from Michael McDonald.

(Adds comment by BMO analyst in last two paragraphs)

