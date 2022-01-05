(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Poland’s central bank became the world’s first to raise interest rates this year and signaled it’s ready to do more with inflation poised to hit its highest level this century

Euro-area inflation is close to its peak as supply and energy pressures gradually ease, according to a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council

French inflation held steady in December, showing the first signs of stabilization in the euro bloc

Investors gauging the likely timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate hike will get fresh clues from the minutes of policy makers’ meeting last month

Positive signs for logistics performance and an easing in price pressures show U.S. factories were better positioned to meet strong demand in December

The rush to stockpile products on U.S. retail shelves and in warehouses ahead of the holidays could give way to an economic hangover of sorts

China’s economic growth may have slowed in the fourth quarter to its lowest since June 2020, China International Capital Corp. analysts said

India’s economy is starting to look stagflationary, based on Bloomberg Economics’ GDP trackers. A drop in the December composite purchasing managers’ index is another bad sign for a recovery that appears to be stalling

Zambia’s central bank will bump up the size of its bond auctions as the government closes in on a bail-out deal with the International Monetary Fund

