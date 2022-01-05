Jan 5, 2022
First Rate Hike of 2022, Euro-Area Inflation, Fed Clues: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Poland’s central bank became the world’s first to raise interest rates this year and signaled it’s ready to do more with inflation poised to hit its highest level this century
- Euro-area inflation is close to its peak as supply and energy pressures gradually ease, according to a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council
- French inflation held steady in December, showing the first signs of stabilization in the euro bloc
- Investors gauging the likely timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate hike will get fresh clues from the minutes of policy makers’ meeting last month
- Positive signs for logistics performance and an easing in price pressures show U.S. factories were better positioned to meet strong demand in December
- The rush to stockpile products on U.S. retail shelves and in warehouses ahead of the holidays could give way to an economic hangover of sorts
- China’s economic growth may have slowed in the fourth quarter to its lowest since June 2020, China International Capital Corp. analysts said
- India’s economy is starting to look stagflationary, based on Bloomberg Economics’ GDP trackers. A drop in the December composite purchasing managers’ index is another bad sign for a recovery that appears to be stalling
- Zambia’s central bank will bump up the size of its bond auctions as the government closes in on a bail-out deal with the International Monetary Fund
